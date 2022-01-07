Fri, 07 Jan, 2022 - 12:44

Cork duo prove a hit on First Dates Ireland

The hit show returned for a brand new series last night, with two daters hailing from Cork.
Two Cork singletons who were matched up on last night’s episode of First Dates Ireland have gone down a storm on social media.

Amy Nolan

RTÉ viewers were left in stitches when 26-year-old Emma from Togher was matched with fellow Corkonian Scott, also 26.

“Where are you from? You’re so country,” Emma remarked when she heard Scott’s accent.Fir

Finding out Scott lives in Whitegate Emma quipped ‘“we could have drove up together”.

Despite later finding out the two supported opposing football teams, with Emma a Liverpool fan and Scott supporting Man United, the two still hit it off.

However, while the conversation flowed freely, some viewers were left somewhat perplexed trying to decipher the Cork accent.

The show welcomed its 600th dater last night, and saw the return of Maitre’D Mateo and waiters Alice and Pete.

The team also had a new face with barman Neil making his debut on the show last night.

Watch First Dates Ireland on Thursdays at 9:30pm on RTÉ 2.

