Fri, 07 Jan, 2022 - 11:21

Man fined after he pushed paramedic and told garda to f*** off

Sergeant John Kelleher said the incident occurred on May 21 last at Glasheen Road in Cork.
Man fined after he pushed paramedic and told garda to f*** off

27-year-old Dominick O’Brien of Dunard, Lotabeg, Mayfield, Cork, pleaded guilty to engaging in threatening behaviour and also being intoxicated to such an extent that he was a danger to himself or others. Picture: iStock

Liam Heylin

A man who pushed a paramedic out of the way when he was being treated at the back of an ambulance has been convicted and fined for his behaviour.

27-year-old Dominick O’Brien of Dunard, Lotabeg, Mayfield, Cork, pleaded guilty to engaging in threatening behaviour and also being intoxicated to such an extent that he was a danger to himself or others.

Sergeant John Kelleher said the incident occurred on May 21 last at Glasheen Road in Cork.

Garda Gearoid Whelton arrived to assist the ambulance crew after 10.30 p.m. that night.

Judge Olann Kelleher was told that the defendant pushed the paramedic and told Garda Whelton to f*** off.

Defence solicitor Simon Kelly said Dominick O’Brien apologised for his behaviour and that he had not been taking his prescribed medication as required at the time.

Judge Kelleher said, “He cannot be threatening staff who are there to help him – as I say repeatedly.” 

The judge fined him €150 for the threatening behaviour and €100 for being drunk and a source of danger to himself or others.

More in this section

Man charged in connection with alleged assault on woman and man in North Cork on Christmas Day Man charged in connection with alleged assault on woman and man in North Cork on Christmas Day
Cork's beloved Billa remembered at Opera House  Cork's beloved Billa remembered at Opera House 
Cork traders operating in 'survival mode' with up to 20% of staff out sick Cork traders operating in 'survival mode' with up to 20% of staff out sick
cork court
<p>General secretary Michael Gillespie said: “School communities are returning to unprecedentedly challenging environments around the country today." File photo. </p>

New data shows hundreds of Covid-19 outbreaks linked to school staff and children 

READ NOW

Sponsored Content

Mahon Point Shopping Centre: All you need this Christmas! Mahon Point Shopping Centre: All you need this Christmas!
Children's dreams to come true with accessible new playground Children's dreams to come true with accessible new playground
A businesswoman putting coin into piggy bank and a light bulb over coins stack on the table Tips for saving energy

Latest

National News

EL car logoThe Echo logo
The Echo paper

DELIVERED TO YOUR HOME FOR FREE

FREE HOME DELIVERY SERVICE

The Echo paper
SIGN UP TODAY

summersoaplogosml

Called Droid, our next story is about a boy who designs a robot at UCC and chaos ensues. It was written by Margaret Gillies, from the MA in Creative Writing Programme at UCC.

Listen Here

Add Echolive.ie to your home screen - easy access to Cork news, views, sport and more