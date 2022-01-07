Fri, 07 Jan, 2022 - 07:59

'Further consideration' needed before schemes for almost 2,000 apartments in Cork can proceed

Pre-application consultation stage is a necessary step for those who wish to apply for planning permission from An Bord Pleanála for an SHD.
Proposals for the construction of more than 700 apartments at the former CMP dairy site on the Kinsale Rd had been at pre-application consultation phase of the SHD application process with the board.

Amy Nolan

PLANS for two separate apartment schemes in Cork both need to be revised before a formal strategic housing development (SHD) application can be lodged with An Bord Pleanála, they have ruled.

Watfore Ltd, the property management and development company of the site owners Dairygold, proposed to develop 706 apartments and a childcare facility on the key location at the corner of Kinsale Rd and Tramore Rd.

However, the plans must now be reviewed and changed by the developer, following An Bord Pleanála’s ruling which stated that the development “requires further consideration/amendment”.

The CMP site closed in 2006 and all buildings were subsequently cleared.

Since then the site has remained largely idle, although it has been used occasionally to host a temporary funfair.

The site was rezoned from “light industry and related uses” to “residential, local services and institutional uses” by Cork City Council in 2019.

Centre Park Rd development

Separately, Tiznow Property Company Limited had also been at pre-application consultation phase for a proposed development consisting of 1,030 apartments and two crèches on the former Tedcastles site on Centre Park Rd.

Pre-application consultation stage is a necessary step for those who wish to apply for planning permission from An Bord Pleanála for an SHD.

Discussions between the developer and the planning board often result in some changes being made to the original plans.

An Bord Pleanála has also ruled that the proposed development for the Centre Park Rd site “requires further consideration/amendment”.

