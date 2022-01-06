Thu, 06 Jan, 2022 - 12:23

Walk-in vaccination clinic to take place in Cork city this weekend

The vaccination centre at Cork City Hall will welcome people for dose one, dose two and booster vaccines.
The vaccination centre at City Hall, Cork.

Breda Graham

A walk-in Covid vaccination clinic is set to welcome people for dose one, dose two and booster Covid-19 vaccinations in Cork city this weekend.

The walk-in clinic will take place at Cork City Hall on Thursday 6, Saturday 8 and Sunday 9 of January.

Dose one and dose two vaccination clinics will take place at Cork City Hall Thursday from 8am to 5pm and Saturday from 9am to 4pm.

A walk-in clinic for the booster vaccination for those aged 30 years and over will take place at Cork City Hall on Sunday at 10am to 6pm.

The booster vaccination will also be offered to healthcare workers of all ages at Cork City Hall on Thursday from 8am to 5pm and Saturday from 9am to 4pm.

The booster will be offered to healthcare workers over the age of 30 on Sunday from 10am to 6pm.

Those who have had Covid-19 since vaccinated must wait for three months after infection before getting a booster dose.

Registration will take place at the vaccination centre for those who have not already registered and people will need their PPSN, photo ID, eircode, and an email and mobile number.

For those attending for a second dose, it must be 21 days or longer since receiving the first dose.

Proof of the first dose vaccination and photo ID must be brought to the clinic.

For those attending for a booster dose, proof of Covid-19 vaccination should be brought with them and healthcare workers should bring proof of work ID.

Those who have already registered online will have their details available at the vaccination centre.

Those with any concerns regarding vaccination are advised to discuss them with their GP.

