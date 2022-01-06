Community service for man who stole alcohol and tried to steel electric scooter from Cork store

A bench warrant was issued for the arrest of a 37-year-old man who stole €59 worth of alcohol from a supermarket and returned to steal an electric scooter.

The case had been put back for a probation report on the suitability of Edward Lee for doing a community service order.

However, the defendant failed to appear in court for the finalisation of the matter.

Lee’s solicitor, Daithí Ó Donnabháin, was in court but Lee was not present so Judge Olann Kelleher issued the warrant. Mr Ó Donnabháin said he did not know why the accused was not present. The judge did remark that the report on the accused was favourable.

Lee previously pleaded guilty to theft of the alcohol and the electric scooter on the same day – October 23 2021.

The incidents occurred at Lidl on Cornmarket Street. First, Edward Lee arrived at the premises and helped himself to €59 worth of alcohol and left the store passing all points of payment without paying for the items.

Later that same day he went back again and took the electric scooter with a €399 price tag.

While he got away with the drink he was stopped by security staff as he left with the scooter. This item was recovered.

The accused had 24 previous convictions, including nine for theft.

Daithí Ó Donnabháin, defence solicitor, said the accused had brought €60 to court in respect of the stolen alcohol.

“He went back having consumed alcohol from the first theft. His intoxication led to the second matter.

“He was living with the Simon Community and was highly addicted to alcohol at the time. He has since returned home to his parents in Kilkenny. He is effectively maintaining his sobriety,” Mr Ó Donnabháin said.

Judge Olann Kelleher said that he could do 150 hours of community service instead of five months in prison for the thefts.