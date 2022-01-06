Thu, 06 Jan, 2022 - 07:46

Breaking: Man to appear in court in connection with alleged Chrismas Day assault near Cork village

The man, aged in his 50s, will appear before Midleton District Court, this morning, this morning at 10.30am. Picture Denis Minihane.

Gardaí investigating an alleged assault at a residence at Banteer near Kanturk, Co.Cork on Christmas day last, have charged a man.

The man, aged in his 50s, will appear before Midleton District Court, this morning, this morning at 10.30am.

The woman was at home with her son and daughter-in-law and another man when an argument broke out shortly after 4pm on December 25, 2021.

The 51-year-old woman left the house only to be followed by the male occupant who then stabbed her in the upper body. A relative raised the alarm and emergency services rushed to the scene.

The woman was transferred by ambulance to Cork University Hospital (CUH) where she was initially in a critical condition. Her condition has since stabilised.

She underwent surgery for the stab wounds to her chest.

Gardaí supported by the Garda Armed Support Unit attended at the scene. A man was found by members of the Armed Support Unit a short distance from the house. 

He was also transferred by ambulance to CUH where he was treated for non life-threatening injuries. Both the house and the area where a man was found were forensically examined in the aftermath of the incident.

Gardaí from multiple divisions, including Kanturk and Mallow, attended at the scene alongside the Armed Support Unit and an army search team from Collins Barracks in Cork.

