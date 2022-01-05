Man who called Cork gardaí 'muppets' and woman who shouted 'fat pig' at member of force ordered to do community service

Gardaí seizing a car at the side of the road were verbally abused as ‘muppets’ as the owner of the car hurled a bunch of keys at the tow-truck at the scene.

As soon as Shane Hayes became aware of the removal of the car from outside his home at Templeacre Avenue he came out and commenced a tirade of verbal abuse against gardaí.

Sergeant John Kelleher said Shane Hayes appeared with his fists clenched and asked, “What the f*** are you doing? You f***ing pr***s, dirty rotten c***s, f***ing muppets.”

Shane Hayes was arrested at the scene on the day, May 30, 2020, and he was charged with engaging in threatening, abusive or insulting words or behaviour.

Hayes of 30 Templeacre Avenue, Gurranabraher, Cork, pleaded guilty to this offence.

Jessica O’Sullivan of Monastery Mews, Blarney Street, Cork, pleaded guilty to the same offence for her part in further verbal abuse at the scene.

Diarmuid Kelleher, solicitor, who represented both accused, said of O’Sullivan, “She knows Mr Hayes. She is a neighbour. She got carried away – she threw in her tuppence worth. It was all verbal and never amounted to any more than that. There was no alcohol involved.”

Sgt. Kelleher said Jessica O’Sullivan shouted at one guard that he was “a fat f***ing pig – a f***ing yoke.”

The sergeant said, “She was about to be arrested but she entered the curtilage of a private property.”

Shane Hayes, 36, had 91 previous convictions including six for threatening behaviour. Jessica O’Sullivan, who is around the same age, also had six previous convictions for threatening behaviour among her total of 126 convictions.

Mr Kelleher, solicitor, said Shane Hayes and another man were doing up some old cars to make what the solicitor described as some pocket money.

“Mr Hayes got emotional, got very upset and felt he had done nothing wrong (when the car was being seized) and he threw the keys at the recovery truck. He has been turning his life around and most of his matters (previous convictions) are quite old. He did lose his temper,” the solicitor said.

Judge Olann Kelleher directed both defendants to do 150 hours of community service to avoid serving three months in prison.

The judge said, “Can you imagine going out to do your job and getting abuse like this from two people. Calling them names about being fat and so on. Gardaí and people in the public service don’t have to put up with this.”