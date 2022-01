AROUND 1,300 calls a week were answered by St Vincent de Paul in Cork over late November and early December from families and individuals trying to make ends meet over the Christmas period.

Speaking to The Echo, St Vincent de Paul South West regional co-ordinator Gerry Garvey said the demand was like nothing he had ever seen before.

“It was way higher than other years and the frustration and anger that people were expressing were much greater than usual,” he said.

“There were some abusive calls from people at the end of the tether.

“It was a rough two to three weeks, the people on the phones were glad when we finished up for Christmas, they were exhausted.”

Mr Garvey also said he expected a “tsunami” of need in the coming months, with people under extreme pressure due to the increases in utility bills.

“Always after Christmas, there is a demand, but this year, it is my opinion it will be much bigger,” he said.

Mr Garvey said the charity was kept going delivering food hampers and bags of coal to people to keep them fed and warm during the cold months.

He also highlighted the ongoing fundraising efforts of the charity, which will help keep the organisation going for the coming six to nine months.

Tomorrow, January 7, at 12 noon marks the deadline for entries for St Vincent De Paul’s annual car draw. It is the final chance for people to buy tickets for a chance to win a brand-new Ford Focus ST-Line as well as cash prizes.

All the proceeds will go to SVP Cork and Kerry branches.

The first prize will be the car, kindly donated by CAB Motor Company. In addition to this, there will be six cash prizes.

With fundraising opportunities greatly diminished for the last couple of years due to the pandemic, St Vincent de Paul South West is under severe pressure across all of its core services.

The car draw is the charity’s largest fundraising drive each year.

Tickets for the raffle cost €5 each, or €20 for five tickets, and can be returned in the Freepost SVP envelope or dropped into the SVP Regional Office at Ozanam House, 2 Tuckey Street, Cork, or Unit 2 Monavalley Business Park, Tralee, Co Kerry.

You can also purchase tickets online here.