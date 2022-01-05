€23k Cork Lotto ticket remains unclaimed as deadline approaches

Cork players are being urged to check old tickets carefully, with a prize-winning ticket sold in the county set to expire before the end of the month.

Three Lotto tickets, each worth over €23,000, remain unclaimed from a draw in October 2021 and one of the three tickets was sold in Cork.

The Lotto draw on Saturday October 30 saw 42 players all over the country match five numbers to win a cool €23,367 each, but three lucky winners from Cork, Limerick and Wicklow are yet to come forward to claim their prizes.

Ticket holders have 90 days from the date of the draw to claim their prize making the claim deadline for these prizes close of business on Friday January 28.

The Cork ticket, which is worth €23,367, was purchased on the day of the draw at: Anglands Service Station, Dromagh, Mallow, Co. Cork.

A National Lottery spokesperson has appealed to Lotto players to check their tickets carefully to ensure that they do not miss out on claiming these prizes.

“We are urging all of our Lotto players to check their old tickets carefully from the 30th October draw as three of the Match 5 prizes worth €23,367 are yet to be claimed," he said.

"Each of the outstanding winning tickets was purchased on the day of the draw in Cork, Limerick and Wicklow.

"If you are one of the three lucky winners, we are advising you to sign the back of your ticket and make contact with our prize claims team as soon as possible on 1800 666 222 or email claims @lottery.ie. We can then make arrangements for you to claim your prize.”

The two other unclaimed tickets were in Centra, Cul Crannagh, Dooradoyle, Co. Limerick and Byrnes Stores, Main Street, Aughrim, Arklow, Co. Wicklow.

The winning numbers from the Saturday October 30 Lotto draw were: 05, 06, 17, 22, 33, 41 and the bonus was 34.