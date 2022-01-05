Wed, 05 Jan, 2022 - 12:03

Cork man found hallucinating claimed he ordered takeaway from Brown Thomas

O’Brien was arrested and charged with being intoxicated to such an extent that he was a danger to himself or others.
Liam Heylin

Gardaí found a man in the middle of a hallucinatory experience banging on a side door of Brown Thomas at night claiming he had ordered a takeaway.

Garda Richard Caverly said that 27-year-old Darren O’Brien appeared to be hallucinating at the time.

Garda Caverly encountered the young man at 9.40 p.m. on September 28 last.

O’Brien with an address at Gateway, Leitrim Street, Cork, was arrested and charged with being intoxicated to such an extent that he was a danger to himself or others.

Garda Caverly said the defendant made no reply when he was charged.

Judge Olann Kelleher noted that the defendant had failed to show up at Cork District Court previously for the case against him Judge Kelleher heard the evidence in the defendant’s absence and convicted him.

Sergeant John Kelleher said the accused had seven previous convictions for being intoxicated to the extent that he was a danger.

Judge Kelleher fined him €200 on this occasion.

