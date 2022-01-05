Homes on Cork's northside evacuated as suspect device found

Homes in the Mayfield area were evacuated yesterday evening following the discovery of a suspicious device.
However, the device was found not the be viable a short time later when examined by experts.
A Garda spokesperson told The Echo: "Shortly after 8pm on Tuesday 4th January, 2022 Gardaí were called to a residential area in Mayfield, Cork following reports of a suspicious device.
"A cordon was put in place by Gardaí and Army EOD were notified.
"A number of nearby houses were evacuated.
"Investigations are ongoing."