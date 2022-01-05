Wed, 05 Jan, 2022 - 08:24

Homes on Cork's northside evacuated as suspect device found

A cordon was put in place by Gardaí and Army EOD were notified.
A Garda spokesperson told The Echo: "Shortly after 8pm on Tuesday 4th January, 2022 Gardaí were called to a residential area in Mayfield, Cork following reports of a suspicious device."

Homes in the Mayfield area were evacuated yesterday evening following the discovery of a suspicious device.

However, the device was found not the be viable a short time later when examined by experts.

"A cordon was put in place by Gardaí and Army EOD were notified. 

"A number of nearby houses were evacuated. 

"The device was examined and deemed not viable a short time later and the cordon was lifted. 

"Investigations are ongoing."

