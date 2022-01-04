CUH asking non-emergency patients to explore other options amidst 'exceptionally busy' period

CORK University Hospital (CUH) is asking the public to explore other care options before attending its emergency department.

In a statement released today, the hospital said that the department had been "exceptionally busy" over the past number of weeks.

The increasing number of Covid patients admitted to the hospital, along with staffing challenges, is putting significant pressure on services.

Due to the increased level of activity, delays may be experienced.

Hospital management has requested that, where appropriate, the public contact their GP in the first instance and explore all other options available to them before attending the emergency department if their needs are not urgent.

"Patient care is paramount in CUH and this situation is being treated as a priority by hospital management who have taken steps to address this issue," a spokesperson for the hospital said.

The Mercy University Hospital made a similar appeal yesterday due to an increase in the attendances of acutely ill patients.

Both hospitals wished to advise the public that the county's local injury units remain open.

The Mercy Local Injury Unit, located at St Mary’s Health Campus, Gurranabraher, is open from 8am to 6pm daily.

The Local Injury Unit at Bantry General Hospital operates between 8am and 7.30pm and the Local Injury Unit in Mallow General Hospital is open from 8am to 8pm.