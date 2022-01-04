Children on high powered scooters in Cork parks 'going to lead to serious accident'

Young children on high powered, high-speed scooters are becoming a hazard in Cork parks, a city councillor has said.

Electric scooters, which can have speeds of up to 30km per hour, have been spotted in the Ballincollig Regional Park driven by children as young as nine.

Fine Gael Councillor Derry Canty said you are “looking over your shoulder” in the Ballincollig Regional Park in recent days and weeks due to high-speed scooters and people on bikes.

Mr Canty said the park is for everyone but care should be taken by the faster users.

“It is going to lead to a serious accident,” Mr Canty said.

“No helmet, no yellow jacket, no lights, no speed limits, and you don’t hear them coming.”

Sinn Féin Councillor Eolan Ryng also spoke out on the issue.

“It’s natural that many kids received presents like scooters and bikes over Christmas. It’s great to see them out and about in the open air especially given the challenges the pandemic put on them. It’s just important for common sense to be used to keep everyone safe.

"Parks are common areas and everyone should feel safe. Everyone shares the responsibility to make this happen. It’s important for all to give consideration to others.”