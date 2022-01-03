Mon, 03 Jan, 2022 - 21:31

Man (70s) dies following collision in Cork

At approximately 1.20pm, Gardaí attended the scene at Friar Street on the southside of the city following reports of a car colliding with a parked car before coming to a stop.
A man aged in his 70s has died following a collision in Cork city this afternoon.

Amy Nolan

The driver, a man in his 70s, was taken from the scene to Cork University Hospital (CUH), where he was later pronounced dead.

The street was sealed off for a time while a technical examination was conducted.

It is believed that the driver may have become ill whilst driving before the collision occurred.

