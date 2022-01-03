Mercy Hospital urging non-emergency patients to avail of other services as ED demand increases

THE Mercy University Hospital is appealing to patients needing less urgent treatment to avail, where possible, of other care services as its Emergency Department deals with a busy period.

In a statement released today, a spokesperson for the hospital said that the ED was "again" experiencing high demand for its services due to an increase in the attendances of acutely ill patients.

While the department remains open, delays are being experienced.

Patients with less urgent complaints are advised to contact their GPs or South Doc for treatment in the first instance, or avail of services at the Mercy Local Injury Unit.

The Mercy Local Injury Unit, located at St Mary’s Health Campus, Gurranabraher, is open from 8am to 6pm daily.

The Local Injury Unit at Bantry General Hospital operates between 8am and 7.30pm and the Local Injury Unit in Mallow General Hospital is open from 8am to 8pm.

"Patient care is a priority at MUH and hospital management would like to stress that the clinical needs of all patients in the Emergency Department are being cared for," the hospital said.

"The hospital has implemented its escalation policy to deal with the high number of attendees at the Emergency Department.

"While the ED remains open 24/7 it is regrettable that patients will experience delays."