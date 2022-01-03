Risk of ‘treacherous travelling conditions’; Met Éireann issues countrywide weather advisory

Mon, 03 Jan, 2022 - 14:07

Met Éireann has issued a weather advisory for the entire country, warning of potentially “treacherous travelling conditions” overnight and into Tuesday morning.

The national weather forecaster said a mix of rain, sleet and snow will clear south over the country this evening and early tonight with a cold airmass following from the north.

“Ice is expected to form in some areas which may lead to treacherous travelling conditions overnight and into Tuesday morning,” Met Éireann stated.

The weather advisory will come into effect at 8pm tonight and will remain in place until 9am tomorrow morning.

Rain will develop from the north through this evening and early tonight and it will become cold and clear with a fresh northerly wind.

This rain is expected to turn to sleet or snow at times over the mountains.

Lowest temperatures will be between zero to plus 1 degrees with frost and ice forming in light to moderate northerly winds.

Tomorrow will be a predominately dry and sunny day, however, Met Éireann has said it will be “noticeably colder than recent days” with highest temperatures of 4 to 6 degrees in moderate northwesterly winds, backing westerly and easing later.

The national outlook for the week is that conditions will remain generally cold up to the weekend.

Showers later in the week may turn to hail and sleet at times.

