Mon, 03 Jan, 2022 - 13:04

Covid-19 latest: Almost 17k cases as isolation rules wreak havoc on critical supply chains

It comes as the chief executive of IBEC has warned of the pressure on the critical supply chain as a result of the high levels of staff being absent from the workforce because.
Covid-19 latest: Almost 17k cases as isolation rules wreak havoc on critical supply chains

As of 8am on Monday, there were 804 patients in hospital with the disease, an increase of 87 on the previous day. 

Vivienne Clarke

There have been a further 16,986 confirmed cases of Covid-19, the Department of Health has said.

As of 8am on Monday, there were 804 patients in hospital with the disease, an increase of 87 on the previous day, with 93 in intensive care, up six.

It comes as the chief executive of the Irish Business and Employers Confederation (IBEC) Danny McCoy has warned of the pressure on the critical supply chain as a result of the high levels of staff being absent from the workforce because of the Omicron variant.

The proportions of staff absent from work in the food manufacturing and the retail distribution sectors were 15-18 per cent he told RTÉ Radio’s Morning Ireland. “That's of the businesses that are open and that we know about,” he explained.

Given the current level of cases, and because of the current isolation period of 10 days, the number of staff absent from work was likely to keep building, he said.

“It looks like for every one positive case you may have up to three close contacts and sometimes they will be asymptomatic with negative antigen tests. That's where a lot of the stress is coming from, particularly in critical supply chain issues.” 

Mr McCoy said some companies may not open this week: “What we're seeing on this occasion is the scale of people getting caught up in the close contact rules. The supply capacity is going down right across the economy.

"Some of those are fairly critical, that's why the Government and the health authorities need to act fairly quickly this week to give some guidance."

Derogations 

Mr McCoy added: "The derogations might be very important in particular industries - they just have to be there to make sure that the supply chains are actually working.

“Look at other jurisdictions that have had to deal with the so-called pandemic effect - they've reduced the isolation periods, to be adaptive, to learn from what's happening with the virus, to learn in real time and to do it quickly.

“That's one of the frustrations we're getting from employers, we can see this wave coming and the problems that will be there. It's best that it be done on the move."

Mr McCoy said it is unclear whether PCR or antigen test are required, while frustrations have also been raised regarding employers being unable to ask if their employees are vaccinated.

“We need guidance and we need it in real time as people start to come back after the Christmas period in manufacturing in particular, which is really crucial to the economy,” he said.

Read More

Cork principals warn it's 'too soon' to reopen schools

More in this section

Lightning Strikes in Front of Lower Manhattan in New York City LATEST: Power restored to hundreds of Cork homes following overnight lightning strikes
CC LEINSTER HOUSE Cork TDs react to Taoiseach's comments on a Sinn Féin-led government
Male charged following Cork city centre assault Male charged following Cork city centre assault
coronaviruscork healthcork business
Covid spike closes more Cork businesses

Covid spike closes more Cork businesses

READ NOW

Sponsored Content

Mahon Point Shopping Centre: All you need this Christmas! Mahon Point Shopping Centre: All you need this Christmas!
Children's dreams to come true with accessible new playground Children's dreams to come true with accessible new playground
A businesswoman putting coin into piggy bank and a light bulb over coins stack on the table Tips for saving energy

Latest

National News

EL car logoThe Echo logo
The Echo paper

DELIVERED TO YOUR HOME FOR FREE

FREE HOME DELIVERY SERVICE

The Echo paper
SIGN UP TODAY

summersoaplogosml

Called Droid, our next story is about a boy who designs a robot at UCC and chaos ensues. It was written by Margaret Gillies, from the MA in Creative Writing Programme at UCC.

Listen Here

Add Echolive.ie to your home screen - easy access to Cork news, views, sport and more