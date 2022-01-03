Hundreds in Cork without power as ESB Networks work to repair faults 

Hundreds of Cork homes are without power this morning as ESB Networks work to restore multiple faults in the Riverstown area and around Glanmire.

A number of faults are reported in the area on powercheck.ie, with the number of customers affected by each fault ranging from 12 to more than 100. In total, the site reports 260 customers affected by the outages in Cork.

ESB Networks apologised for the lack of supply and said they are currently working to repair the faults.

51 premises in Mayfield were also affected by an outage overnight, but ESB Networks report that fault was fixed shortly after 5am.

More to follow.