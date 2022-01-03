Mon, 03 Jan, 2022 - 09:03

Hundreds in Cork without power as ESB Networks work to repair faults 

Multiple faults have been reported in one area of the county. 
Hundreds in Cork without power as ESB Networks work to repair faults 

ESB Networks apologised for the lack of supply and said they are currently working to repair the faults. 

Hundreds of Cork homes are without power this morning as ESB Networks work to restore multiple faults in the Riverstown area and around Glanmire.

A number of faults are reported in the area on powercheck.ie, with the number of customers affected by each fault ranging from 12 to more than 100. In total, the site reports 260 customers affected by the outages in Cork. 

ESB Networks apologised for the lack of supply and said they are currently working to repair the faults. 

51 premises in Mayfield were also affected by an outage overnight, but ESB Networks report that fault was fixed shortly after 5am. 

More to follow. 

Read More

Call for support for bill to punish those who interfere with defibrillators

More in this section

Male charged following Cork city centre assault Male charged following Cork city centre assault
Cork advocate of the elderly urges family members to visit those suffering from loneliness Cork advocate of the elderly urges family members to visit those suffering from loneliness
Cork principals warn it's 'too soon' to reopen schools Cork principals warn it's 'too soon' to reopen schools
glanmire
<p>Sinn Fein TD Donnchadh Ó Laoghaire said that Micheál Martin's comments about a Sinn Féin-led government were made "without credibility". Photo: Gareth Chaney/Collins.</p>

Cork TDs react to Taoiseach's comments on a Sinn Féin-led government

READ NOW

Sponsored Content

Mahon Point Shopping Centre: All you need this Christmas! Mahon Point Shopping Centre: All you need this Christmas!
Children's dreams to come true with accessible new playground Children's dreams to come true with accessible new playground
A businesswoman putting coin into piggy bank and a light bulb over coins stack on the table Tips for saving energy

Latest

National News

EL car logoThe Echo logo
The Echo paper

DELIVERED TO YOUR HOME FOR FREE

FREE HOME DELIVERY SERVICE

The Echo paper
SIGN UP TODAY

summersoaplogosml

Called Droid, our next story is about a boy who designs a robot at UCC and chaos ensues. It was written by Margaret Gillies, from the MA in Creative Writing Programme at UCC.

Listen Here

Add Echolive.ie to your home screen - easy access to Cork news, views, sport and more