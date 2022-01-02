Male charged following Cork city centre assault

A male in his teens arrested in relation to an assault in Cork city was charged and appeared before a sitting of Cork District Court on Saturday.

The assault, during which a male in his late teens is understood to have been stabbed, occurred shortly after 10.30pm on Friday night in the city centre.

The incident occurred on Castle Street.

The injured teen was brought to Cork University Hospital (CUH) to be treated for his injuries and the male in his teens was arrested and detained under Section 4 of the Criminal Justice Act 1984 at the Bridewell Garda station before appearing before a sitting of Cork District Court on Saturday.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Bridewell Garda station on 021 494 3330, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111 or any garda station.