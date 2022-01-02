Sun, 02 Jan, 2022 - 14:56

Some patients may experience delays as CUH emergency department 'exceptionally busy'

Patients presenting to the Emergency Department at Cork University Hospital (CUH) are advised they may experience delays.
The Emergency Department (ED) at Cork University Hospital (CUH) has been exceptionally busy over the past number of weeks.

Management have confirmed that some patients may experience a delay in the ED due to this increased level of activity and subsequent admissions.

In a statement, the hospital said that the increasing number of Covid-19 positive patients admitted to the hospital along with staffing challenges is also putting significant pressure on services.

Hospital management have requested that, where appropriate, the public contact their GP or SouthDoc in the first instance and explore all other options available to them prior to attending the Emergency Department if their needs are not urgent.

“Patient care is paramount in CUH and this situation is being treated as a priority by Hospital Management who have taken steps to address this issue,” the statement read.

