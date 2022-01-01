Teen arrested following assault in Cork city

Gardaí have confirmed that a male in his teens has been arrested following an assault that occurred on Castle Street in Cork city on Friday night.

The assault occurred shortly after 10.30pm on the city centre street.

A male in his late teens is understood to have been stabbed. He was brought to Cork University Hospital (CUH) to be treated for his injuries.

A male in his teens has been arrested in relation to the incident and is currently detained under Section 4 of the Criminal Justice Act 1984 at the Bridewell Garda station.

Gardaí are appealing to anyone who may have witnessed this incident to contact them. They are also particularly keen for anyone with camera footage of the incident to provide it to investigating Gardaí.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Bridewell Garda station on 021 494 3330, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111 or any garda station.