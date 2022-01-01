Sat, 01 Jan, 2022 - 14:09

Over 20,000 cases reported for third consecutive day as medics raise concerns over 'blurred guidelines'

There has been over 20,000 cases of Covid-19 reported in Ireland for the third consecutive day.
Over 20,000 cases reported for third consecutive day as medics raise concerns over 'blurred guidelines'

Doctor's hand with medical glove and a test tube

The Department of Health has provisionally reported a further 23,281 new cases of Covid-19, the highest daily total since the pandemic began.

As of 8am on Saturday morning, there were 656 patients in hospital with Covid-19, of whom 85 were in ICU.

"Given the current high incidence, the daily case number is based on positive SARS-CoV-2 results uploaded to the HSE Covid Care Tracker the preceding day. These data are provisional," the Department said in a statement on Twitter.

'Blurred guidelines'

As cases continue to rise, Minister for Health Stephen Donnelly has denied that the new Covid-19 testing and close contact measures are confusing.

As reported in the Irish Examiner, Mr Donnelly's comments come despite warnings from health experts that the updated guidelines are “blurred”.

Medics now fear that long delays for access to PCR testing, coupled with the new guidance that people under the age of 40 should have a positive antigen test before getting a PCR, will cause people to lose patience and not follow guidance to self-isolate.

The Minister for Health admitted that Government policy on visits to other homes is now at odds with public health advice. This follows a warning from the chief medical officer Dr Tony Holohan for people to cut back socialising amid New Years celebrations.

With a further 20,110 confirmed cases on Friday, Dr Holohan said that meeting indoors with other households was "simply not safe".

Although Mr Donnelly agreed with the warning from Dr Holohan, he confirmed current Government policy, which still allows up to four households to meet together, remains in place.

Government policy, as you'll be aware, was last agreed on December 22nd, and Government policy is that there should be a maximum of three other households.

"I think Dr Holohan is correct," he added.

"There is a genuine concern around super-spreader events. People should to the greatest extent possible reduce the other households that they meet indoors."

Read More

Cork enters New Year with 45 Covid-19 patients in hospital 

More in this section

Hospital surgery corridor Cork enters New Year with 45 Covid-19 patients in hospital 
Corkonians mark New Year with beautiful photos from around the county Corkonians mark New Year with beautiful photos from around the county
Taoiseach 'focused on getting work done' rather than his future position in Government Taoiseach 'focused on getting work done' rather than his future position in Government
Teen arrested following assault in Cork city

Teen arrested following assault in Cork city

READ NOW

Sponsored Content

Mahon Point Shopping Centre: All you need this Christmas! Mahon Point Shopping Centre: All you need this Christmas!
Children's dreams to come true with accessible new playground Children's dreams to come true with accessible new playground
A businesswoman putting coin into piggy bank and a light bulb over coins stack on the table Tips for saving energy

Latest

National News

EL car logoThe Echo logo
The Echo paper

DELIVERED TO YOUR HOME FOR FREE

FREE HOME DELIVERY SERVICE

The Echo paper
SIGN UP TODAY

summersoaplogosml

Called Droid, our next story is about a boy who designs a robot at UCC and chaos ensues. It was written by Margaret Gillies, from the MA in Creative Writing Programme at UCC.

Listen Here

Add Echolive.ie to your home screen - easy access to Cork news, views, sport and more