Baltimore RNLI provide a successful medical evacuation from Cape Clear

BALTIMORE RNLI performed a successful medical evacuation from Cape Clear Island on Thursday, December 30.

The volunteer lifeboat crew launched their all-weather lifeboat at 9.26am yesterday morning following a request to bring a doctor to the island and provide a medical evacuation.

The Baltimore all-weather lifeboat crew arrived at North Harbour in Cape Clear Island at 9.52am.

The casualty was transferred by stretcher on board the lifeboat and they departed the island at 10.05am.

The lifeboat returned to the station in Baltimore arriving at 10.30am and the casualty was handed over to the care of the HSE Ambulance crew at 10.35am.

Kate Callanan, Baltimore RNLI Volunteer Lifeboat Press Officer said:

"If you find yourself in a medical emergency whilst on an island don’t hesitate to call 999 or 112."

"On behalf of Baltimore RNLI Lifeboat Crew, fundraising committee, and the operations team I would like to thank everyone for their support in 2021,” she said.

There was five volunteer crew onboard the lifeboat yesterday. The included coxswain Aidan Bushe, mechanic Micheal Cottrell, and crew members David Ryan, Kieran Collins, and Jerry Smith.

The station medical advisor, Dr Don Creagh, accompanied the crew on the call. Conditions at sea during the call out were poor with a south-westerly force 4 wind, a 2m sea swell, and fog with visibility of one nautical mile.