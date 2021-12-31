Fri, 31 Dec, 2021 - 14:44

Baltimore RNLI provide a successful medical evacuation from Cape Clear

The casualty was transferred by stretcher on board the lifeboat and they departed the island at 10.05am
Baltimore RNLI provide a successful medical evacuation from Cape Clear

Baltimore RNLI performed a successful medical evacuation from Cape Clear Island on Thursday, December 30. Pic: Baltimore RNLI/Micheal Cottrell

BALTIMORE RNLI performed a successful medical evacuation from Cape Clear Island on Thursday, December 30.  

The volunteer lifeboat crew launched their all-weather lifeboat at 9.26am yesterday morning following a request to bring a doctor to the island and provide a medical evacuation.  

The Baltimore all-weather lifeboat crew arrived at North Harbour in Cape Clear Island at 9.52am. 

The casualty was transferred by stretcher on board the lifeboat and they departed the island at 10.05am.   

The lifeboat returned to the station in Baltimore arriving at 10.30am and the casualty was handed over to the care of the HSE Ambulance crew at 10.35am. 

 Kate Callanan, Baltimore RNLI Volunteer Lifeboat Press Officer said: 

"If you find yourself in a medical emergency whilst on an island don’t hesitate to call 999 or 112."

"On behalf of Baltimore RNLI Lifeboat Crew, fundraising committee, and the operations team I would like to thank everyone for their support in 2021,” she said. 

There was five volunteer crew onboard the lifeboat yesterday. The included coxswain Aidan Bushe, mechanic Micheal Cottrell, and crew members David Ryan, Kieran Collins, and Jerry Smith.  

The station medical advisor, Dr Don Creagh, accompanied the crew on the call.  Conditions at sea during the call out were poor with a south-westerly force 4 wind, a 2m sea swell, and fog with visibility of one nautical mile.

Read More

Cork-based photographer launches adventure clothing brand

More in this section

Cutting ends of hair Cork hair salon asks clients to do an antigen test prior to their appointment
New Year's party at home 4k Four households meeting up ‘simply not safe’ says medical chief
Cotton swab with tube labelled as Coronavirus Breaking: New Covid testing and isolation guidelines published 
community & volunteeringrnli
<p>The Chief Medical Officer (CMO) has recognised those who continue to contribute to the country’s response to Covid-19 as a further 20,110 cases were confirmed. Handout photo issued by Julien Behal.</p>

Frontline workers recognised as year comes to an end; over 20,000 Covid cases recorded nationally

READ NOW

Sponsored Content

Mahon Point Shopping Centre: All you need this Christmas! Mahon Point Shopping Centre: All you need this Christmas!
Children's dreams to come true with accessible new playground Children's dreams to come true with accessible new playground
A businesswoman putting coin into piggy bank and a light bulb over coins stack on the table Tips for saving energy

Latest

National News

EL car logoThe Echo logo
The Echo paper

DELIVERED TO YOUR HOME FOR FREE

FREE HOME DELIVERY SERVICE

The Echo paper
SIGN UP TODAY

summersoaplogosml

Called Droid, our next story is about a boy who designs a robot at UCC and chaos ensues. It was written by Margaret Gillies, from the MA in Creative Writing Programme at UCC.

Listen Here

Add Echolive.ie to your home screen - easy access to Cork news, views, sport and more