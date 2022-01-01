Distress for local residents as trees poisoned in Cork town

THE alleged poisoning of seven trees at the entrance to an estate in Passage West was raised at a recent meeting of the Carrigaline Municipal District.

Cllr Marcia D’Alton raised the incident at the meeting which has caused great distress among the local residents.

“It is extremely unusual. Seven trees in total were affected. Some of the trees were old and mature. The residents were very upset. This is the second incidence that I have been alerted to of this kind of behaviour in the last two or three years. This is causing tremendous distress,” she said.

The Independent councillor said the incident which occurred in the early part of December was deliberate and it differed slightly from the previous incident.

“These trees were along a particular section. It was very clearly in one section where somebody had wanted to remove them. The base of the trees has been drilled into. I did see it happen once before, but not in the same location. The mechanism of action was marginally different.

'DELIBERATE'

“The holes that were drilled in the tree were larger in this instance and the substance that was used was different. It didn’t leave the same trace on the tree trunk. The mechanism of action was clearly faster. It was deliberate. The trees were ringed at the base and the bark had been taken off,” she added.

Cllr D’Alton said the local area office has indicated they will help the residents replace the trees if they received the go-ahead from the local residents.

“It is very upsetting for the local residents. There was one particular cherry tree that was 25 or 30 years old which was located in the middle of the green and the kids used to climb it.

“People become attached to trees. The area office has said they will help the residents replace the trees. The residents are going to take a decision on whether they want to replant or not. It is hard to replace 25 years of growth overnight and they are fearful it might happen again.”

A spokesperson for the gardaí told The Echo that they are aware of the incident: “The gardaí are indeed aware of the incident and are currently conducting inquiries to ascertain if a formal complaint is forthcoming.”