Cork hair salon asks clients to do an antigen test prior to their appointment

A Cork hair salon is asking customers to do an antigen test prior to their appointment in a bid to keep staff and customers safe amid surging Covid-19 case numbers.

Staff at Retro Hair in Carrigaline are already doing antigen tests before coming into work but the salon has now decided to ask clients to do likewise before attending their appointment.

The new measure will come into effect next week and will operate on an honesty basis.

Speaking to The Echo, salon owner Deirdre O’Regan said the new antigen test requirement is to ensure a greater level of safety for staff and clients as well as to help the salon to stay open.

In recent days a raft of businesses have announced temporary closures due to staff shortages as a result of people needing to self-isolate.

“I’m trying to keep the place open as long as possible.

“I have one staff member out isolating at the moment, I have eight staff here altogether but they’re all working different days so, if you lose two or three, there are days you can’t open,” Ms O’Regan said.

She said the business has been fortunate in that clients are being responsible and ringing to cancel their appointment if they have been identified as a close contact or have tested positive for Covid-19.

Thus far the news of the new measure has been well received and Ms O’Regan is optimistic that people will comply with it.

“We’re ringing everyone who is already booked in for next week and asking them to take an antigen test prior to their appointment and so far there hasn’t been any issue whatsoever - not even one person.

“The feedback has been brilliant. I have to say people are really impressed.

“I’m definitely the talk of the place,” she laughed.

“From Tuesday on we’ll ask everyone who comes in have they [done an antigen test]. I have to take their word.

“Obviously there’s going to be one or two chancers out there but I do feel we have a very young, very nice clientele and I do trust them.

“I’m open here 16 years and we have a very good name.”

Ms O’Regan said she is not fazed about potentially losing business over the new measure.

She said that when the requirements for mask-wearing in indoor settings came into effect, she took the stance of having a zero-tolerance approach to those who tried to enter the salon without one.

“We had one or two people who said for medical reasons they didn’t have to wear them.

“I told them I wouldn’t allow them in the salon unless they wore them,” she said.

“If you want to get your hair done, your hair isn’t a priority.

“If you want to get your hair done, it’s a choice and my choice in my salon is you wear your mask or you don’t come into the salon.

“We lost those two clients, but you gain more.

“You gain more from people who come in and think the salon is safe and clean.”