Risk of localised flooding as status yellow rain warning for Cork comes into effect this morning

A status yellow rainfall warning has been issued for Cork and Kerry, with the public being advised that persistent and, at times, heavy rain will lead to localised flooding.

Highest accumulations are expected in the mountains.

The weather warning, which comes into effect at 11am this morning, is set to remain in place until 5am tomorrow.

A countrywide weather advisory is to remain in place until midnight on Saturday.

“Spells of rain, which will be heavy at times, coupled with already saturated soils may lead to localised flooding.

“It will be windy at times also,” the national weather forecaster has stated.

Across Munster tonight, there will be fresh to strong southerly winds reaching near gale force at times.

Cloudy with patchy drizzle & mist this morning☁️

Rain will push into the S through the morning, spreading N to most areas through the rest of the day, turning heavy at times with a risk of localised flooding🌧️⚠️

However, some parts of Ulster will stay dry until later.

11 to 13C. — Met Éireann (@MetEireann) December 30, 2021

Mild conditions will continue, with lowest temperatures of 10 to 12 degrees.

The final day of 2021 will get off to a windy start with fresh to strong and gusty southwesterly winds, easing moderate to fresh in the afternoon.

Met Éireann has forecast largely cloudy conditions, with some light rain and drizzle.

Highest temperatures will be between 12 to 14 degrees.

It will become windy again tomorrow night as southerly winds increase fresh to strong and gusty.

The national outlook for New Year's Day is that it will be quite wet and blustery with fresh to strong southwesterly winds and outbreaks of rain.

It will be milder than average for the time of year, with highest temperatures of 11 to 13 degrees.