Thu, 30 Dec, 2021 - 10:49

Risk of localised flooding as status yellow rain warning for Cork comes into effect this morning

The weather warning, which comes into effect at 11am this morning, is set to remain in place until 5am tomorrow.
Risk of localised flooding as status yellow rain warning for Cork comes into effect this morning

A status yellow rainfall warning has been issued for Cork and Kerry, with the public being advised that persistent and, at times, heavy rain will lead to localised flooding. Picture: Larry Cummins

Amy Nolan

A status yellow rainfall warning has been issued for Cork and Kerry, with the public being advised that persistent and, at times, heavy rain will lead to localised flooding.

Highest accumulations are expected in the mountains.

The weather warning, which comes into effect at 11am this morning, is set to remain in place until 5am tomorrow.

A countrywide weather advisory is to remain in place until midnight on Saturday.

“Spells of rain, which will be heavy at times, coupled with already saturated soils may lead to localised flooding. 

“It will be windy at times also,” the national weather forecaster has stated.

Across Munster tonight, there will be fresh to strong southerly winds reaching near gale force at times.

Mild conditions will continue, with lowest temperatures of 10 to 12 degrees.

The final day of 2021 will get off to a windy start with fresh to strong and gusty southwesterly winds, easing moderate to fresh in the afternoon.

Met Éireann has forecast largely cloudy conditions, with some light rain and drizzle.

Highest temperatures will be between 12 to 14 degrees.

It will become windy again tomorrow night as southerly winds increase fresh to strong and gusty.

The national outlook for New Year's Day is that it will be quite wet and blustery with fresh to strong southwesterly winds and outbreaks of rain.

It will be milder than average for the time of year, with highest temperatures of 11 to 13 degrees.

Read More

Coastal emergency services ask public to be cautious this Christmas with waterbased activities

More in this section

Sales muted but steady in city post-Christmas, say Cork retailers Sales muted but steady in city post-Christmas, say Cork retailers
Cork TD wants elective hospitals fast-tracked using private sector Cork TD wants elective hospitals fast-tracked using private sector
Call for clarity after ‘chaos’ at Cork Covid test centre Call for clarity after ‘chaos’ at Cork Covid test centre
cork weather
<p>The Department of Health has said the Health Protection Surveillance Centre (HPSC) has today been notified of 16,428 confirmed cases of Covid-19. Picture: Denis Minihane</p>

Department of Health confirms new daily record of Covid-19 cases

READ NOW

Sponsored Content

Mahon Point Shopping Centre: All you need this Christmas! Mahon Point Shopping Centre: All you need this Christmas!
Children's dreams to come true with accessible new playground Children's dreams to come true with accessible new playground
A businesswoman putting coin into piggy bank and a light bulb over coins stack on the table Tips for saving energy

Latest

National News

EL car logoThe Echo logo
The Echo paper

DELIVERED TO YOUR HOME FOR FREE

FREE HOME DELIVERY SERVICE

The Echo paper
SIGN UP TODAY

summersoaplogosml

Called Droid, our next story is about a boy who designs a robot at UCC and chaos ensues. It was written by Margaret Gillies, from the MA in Creative Writing Programme at UCC.

Listen Here

Add Echolive.ie to your home screen - easy access to Cork news, views, sport and more