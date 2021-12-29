Wed, 29 Dec, 2021 - 14:33

Cork DAWG rescues puppies ‘with a parasitic burden that could kill a full-grown dog’

The two puppies, named Troy and Trevor, came into the care of the well-known animal welfare charity last week after a gruesome start to life.
Amy Nolan

Two puppies discovered in a deplorable condition “with a parasitic burden that could kill a full-grown dog” are now on their road to recovery thanks to Cork Dog Action Welfare Group (Cork DAWG).

The two puppies, named Troy and Trevor, came into the care of the well-known animal welfare charity last week after a gruesome start to life.

“While the world was getting ready for Christmas Day, these two babies suffered alone in a yard somewhere, hidden from sight.

“We are so thankful we were able to get these two tiny little boys into our care last week,” Cork DAWG said in a Facebook post.

“They are not much more than five weeks old, with a parasitic burden that could kill a full-grown dog.

“They were crawling with fleas, even on their eyes, ears full of mites and bellies full of worms.

“They were very cold, emaciated and very pale,” the charity continued.

Following a vet visit and plenty of TLC, Cork DAWG is hopeful that Troy and Trevor have now turned a corner.

“They have a long way to go and are not up for adoption until they are well but we have the most amazing foster homes, who are looking after our sickest, most scared and troubled dogs, and these little men will be given the best of care,” the charity said.

Cork DAWG has vowed to continue its vital work in 2022 and thanked the public for the donations which make rescues like Troy and Trevor possible.

“We worry all the time about the dogs who continue to suffer out there, unknown to us.

“We will continue into 2022 to reach out to as many as we can.

“We cannot do this without our supporters and our fundraising efforts.

“Troy and Trevor would like to wish you all a very Happy New Year and to thank you for your part in saving them.”

charityanimals
Covid booster being offered to those aged 30 and over at Cork City Hall this week

