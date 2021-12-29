Wed, 29 Dec, 2021 - 14:42

Covid booster being offered to those aged 30 and over at Cork City Hall this week

People aged over 30 and over can now avail of the booster vaccine at Cork City Hall.
People queue at the Covid-19 walk-in booster vaccination centre for people aged 50-69 at the City Hall earlier this month. Picture Dan Linehan

Breda Graham

People aged 30 and over are invited to receive the booster vaccine at a walk-in Covid-19 vaccination clinic at Cork City Hall this week.

Those aged 30 years and older can avail of the booster vaccination at City Hall today from 4pm to 7.30pm, Thursday, December 30 from 8am to 7.30pm and Friday, December 31 from 8am to 1pm.

A walk-in clinic for the booster vaccination for healthcare workers of all ages will take place at Cork City Hall today from 8am to 7.30pm.

Vaccination of healthcare workers aged over 30 years only will take place at City Hall on Thursday, December 30 from 8am to 7.30pm and Friday, December 31 from 8am to 1pm.

A walk-in clinic for dose 1 and dose 2 vaccines for all ages will take place at the City Hall today from 8am to 7.30pm.

The queue outside the vaccination centre at City Hall earlier this month. Picture Denis Minihane.
Those who have had Covid-19 since they were vaccinated should wait for three months after infection before getting a booster dose.

Registration will take place at the vaccination centre for those who have not already registered. Those attending for vaccination will need their PPSN, photo ID, their eircode and an email address and mobile number for registration.

Those who have already registered online will have their details available at the vaccination centre.

For those attending for a second dose, it must be 21 days or longer since they received the first dose and proof of the first dose and photo ID should be brought to the clinic.

Those attending for a booster dose will need proof of Covid-19 vaccination. Healthcare workers should bring proof of work ID.

Those with any concerns regarding vaccination are being urged to discuss them with their GP.

