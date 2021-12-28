Tue, 28 Dec, 2021 - 16:14

"You can feel their pain": Charity's heartbreak as kid calls in search of Pokemon cards 

Due to his family's financial difficulties, the kid had been facing a bleak festive period when he visited the facility.
THE head of Cork Penny Dinners described how it broke her heart to have a little boy call to the soup kitchen charity in search of Pokemon trading cards.

Sarah Horgan

Caitríona Twomey explained that, due to his family's financial difficulties, the kid had been facing a bleak festive period when he visited the facility. She was able to source two packs of the popular cards by way of a Christmas miracle. However, Ms Twomey said that she had only heard from the child two days before Christmas when many stores were closed.

She is now hoping to source even more Pokemon cards in the new year following what-undoubtedly-has been such a difficult few weeks for the family.

Ms Twomey said she has huge admiration for the family and even went as far as delivering Christmas Dinner to them last Saturday.

She added that the government needs to abandon their usual list of New Year's Resolutions this year and instead choose just one-to put an end to poverty for good.

She recalled the difference that Pokemon cards made to the little boy in question.

"They are very cheap, not expensive at all," Caitríona said. "Our only issue was that it was two days before Christmas so a lot of the shops that sell the cards weren't open. I think this story is important because it shows that anything can make a person feel happy. Even something small and cheap like Pokemon cards can make a child in a very difficult situation feel happy."

Ms Twomey urged the government to consider their new year's resolutions carefully this year.

"Poverty is rising at an alarming rate. It's not just monetary poverty. People also have emotional potential. We are talking about people who have never had to turn to anybody at any time of their lives. You can feel their pain. I feel that politicians this year should just forget their traditional resolution and just have one to put an end to poverty.

Christmas, she said, can be a particularly trying time for anyone experiencing tragedy.

"Christmas is such a rollercoaster for people already going through a lot of pain. Even the slightest thing that goes wrong can affect a person very deeply this time of year. When you have a kid coming to your door looking for Pokemon cards it's not a big ask.

She said that gratitude from the young boy and his family was tangible.

"The family called in Saint Stephen's Day saying it was lovely to feel like they hadn't been forgotten. They were oozing with gratitude."

She emphasised that the family weren't the only people experiencing heartbreak on Christmas Day.

"We had one elderly man come to us because his television had broken on Christmas Day. He was feeling the loneliness because this had been his own company."

