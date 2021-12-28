The gift that keeps on giving: Roy Keane brings banter to Christmas with three-part series alongside Micah Richards

Cork’s most famous soccer star Roy Keane has enriched many a Christmas this year thanks to the three-part series, released on social media, of exceptional banter with his pundit co-star Micah Richards.

The mini-series, produced by Sky Bet, has gone down a hit with sports fans, as well as anyone fond of a wisecrack comment, or indeed perhaps Cork’s most loveable rogue, Roy Keane.

In Part One, Roy hops into Micah’s car and hands him a most thoughtful Christmas present: his own autobiography ‘Roy Keane: The Second Half’.

File photo dated 19-11-2018 of Roy Keane. PRESS ASSOCIATION Photo. Issue date: Friday January 11, 2019. Nottingham Forest are looking for a new manager after parting company with Aitor Karanka. Here, Press Association Sport looks at some of the contenders. See PA story SOCCER Forest Contenders. Photo credit should read Simon Cooper/PA Wire.

Michah returns the favour, presenting Roy with a ‘Micah Richards’ emblazoned Christmas jumper to match the Roy Keane caricature garment he is wearing.

The boys discuss Only Fools and Horses, which Micah has never seen, and Roy is a big fan of.

The dynamic duo also chats about Roy’s career as a manager with Roy getting heated about fighting his corner. Bringing up the Man United job, Roy tells Micah, they couldn’t afford him.

The first episode ends with Micah announcing he’s coming to Roy’s for Christmas and Roy says he can, before adding he would have the dogs waiting for him.

The jokes are crisp and constant with Micah asking Roy what he does around Christmas in terms of preparation and Roy quips: “I’m there, I’m in the background, just keeping everything together. I’m doing very little. It’s a bit like when you were playing, you were there, you were doing very little but you were there, that’s like me in the house.”