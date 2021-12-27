Kinsale RNLI wish humongous hangover on people who left huge mess in public amenity

A hangover of gigantic proportions was wished upon rambunctious celebrants who spent St Stephen’s Day drinking and discarding their rubbish around a public amenity in Kinsale.

Seven plastic bags of rubbish were collected by the Kinsale RNLI after festive celebrations were had in the Bowling Green in the town.

Posting on social media, the Kinsale RNLI said they hoped all involved had a sizable headache that equated to the mess caused.

Seven bin bags of rubbish collected by the Kinsale RNLI following on December 27.

“To the people who were partying in the Bowling Green last night, I hope you have hangovers commensurate with the revolting mess you left behind you. Seven bin liners and assorted carrier bags, plus over an hour to clean it up. RNLI at your service! “

The emergency services asked all involved to consider those around them in future escapades.

“Please show some respect for our lovely town, consideration for the people who live in the area and concern for the safety of children who play there.”