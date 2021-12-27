RNLI call-out at Fountainstown on St Stephen's Day ends well

CROSSHAVEN RNLI was called out for an emergency rescue on St Stephen’s Day after reports of two paddleboarders who had been swept out to sea.

The call came in just before noon, off the coast of Fountainstown beach, and after investigation, the emergency services were stood down without incident.

The crew of Alan Venner, Dave Venner, James Fegan and Susanne Deane quickly made their way to the area on December 26 and started a search of the area.

Eventually, with the eyes of the Crosshaven Coast Guard on the shore, the paddleboarders were located south of Fish Point as they were making their way back to Fountainstown and required no assistance.

The RNLI spokesperson said it was: “A false alarm, but with good intent. Always telephone 999 or 112 and ask for the Coast Guard if you believe somebody is in trouble on the water.” Pic: Larry Cummins

The Paddleboarders, who were suitably kitted up were escorted back to Fountainstown and into the care of the Coast Guard.

Helm, Alan Venner commented: “Please get trained in whatever water sport activity you undertake before going offshore and tell somebody ashore of your plans."