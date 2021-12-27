Mon, 27 Dec, 2021 - 14:53

‘It’s great to have it done and dusted’: Blarney resident completes mammoth marathon challenge

Kevin, who originally hails from Dublin, has completed his long-distance runs in a number of areas in Cork as well as in Glenbeigh, Killarney and even on the Aran Islands.
Shane Hayes (left) and Kevin Hedderman out running in Blarney.

Amy Nolan

A Blarney resident who set himself the challenge of completing 52 marathons in 52 weeks has achieved the mammoth feat raising over €2,500 for Cork Penny Dinners in the process.

Seasoned runner Kevin Hedderman set out in January 2021 to complete the gruelling marathon challenge alongside his friend Shane Hayes but when Shane got injured he pursued the challenge as a solo endeavour.

Kevin Hedderman on one of his runs earlier this year.
For good measure, Kevin completed an extra two marathons, the 54th of which he finished on a treadmill at home whilst self-isolating over the Christmas holidays when family members tested positive for Covid.

Over the course of the year, Kevin has been joined by friends who have donned their runners in support of his marathon challenge.

Although he had hoped to finish the challenge with a bit of a social celebration, Kevin said he is nonetheless delighted to have the epic feat under his belt.

“It was just a pity as we were thinking we’d end on a bit of a high around the village with a few people joining me and maybe go for a cup of tea or whatever afterward.

“It’s great to have it done and dusted for 2021 though. Now we have to figure out a challenge for 2022,” he told The Echo.

To date, Kevin has raised over €2,500 for one of Cork's oldest charities, Cork Penny Dinners.

Kevin Hedderman (centre) with Brian Jordan (left) and John McDonnell out running in Blarney.
“I’m delighted with that and very grateful to everyone who donated,” he said.

Kevin moved to thank those who have supported him along the way, including Brian Jordan, Shane Hayes, Kieran Lynch, John McDonnell, Cian O'Mahony, Ed O'Sullivan, Daniel Corkery, John Quill, Colin Murphy, Og McCarty, Andrew Moynihan and Kevin Downey, as well as his family.

His GoFundMe page in aid of Cork Penny Dinners will remain open to donations for another week.

