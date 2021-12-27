Mon, 27 Dec, 2021 - 14:53

Former Bewley's director passes away at 77

Patrick Bewley was involved with the family business, which included a former café in Cork, for 53 years
Patrick Bewley is survived by his wife Shirley, who is from Cork, and his two sons. Picture: Bewley's.

Martha Brennan

TRIBUTES have been paid to the former managing director of Bewley’s tea and coffee, Patrick Bewley, after his passing this week.

Mr Bewley was involved with the family business, which included a former café in Cork, for 53 years. His endeavors included importing the first Fairtrade Certified coffee to Ireland in 1996.

He passed away after a long illness at the age of 77.

“In his own quiet, determined way, Paddy Bewley made an immense contribution, not just to the success of Bewley’s over the past 35 years, but to improving the lives of others in need,” said Paddy Campbell, whose family acquired the Bewley’s business in 1986.

“Paddy did tireless work for the Hospice Foundation and the Mendicity Institution amongst others.

“He was one of the finest people I have known in my business life, a great sportsman and a true friend indeed.” 

Patrick Bewley’s great-grandfather, Joshua Bewley, founded the Bewley’s in 1840. Patrick, born in 1944 in Swords, Co Dublin, went to school in Waterford and joined the family business in 1965. He served as the company’s managing director from 1977 to 2003.

Mr Bewley married Shirley Dagg, who is from Cork, in 1969 and the couple later settled in south Dublin.

Jason Doyle, the current managing director of Bewley’s Tea & Coffee Limited said: “The value Paddy added over his lifetime, not only to our business but to the wider Irish coffee industry is incredible.

“His enthusiasm and willingness to share his knowledge was always infectious and I wouldn’t have the love that I have for coffee today without Paddy.

“He was a man who embodied the founding values of the Bewley’s business, he was fair, good to work with and always a bit of craic.” 

Mr Bewley is survived by his wife Shirley, sons Craig and Simon and six beloved grandchildren.

