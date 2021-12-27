Nine local areas in Cork reporting Covid-19 incidence above national average rate

A rise in Covid cases has been recorded in a number of Cork LEAs following the publication of the latest national figures, with Cobh LEA recording the highest 14-day incidence of the virus.

Overall nine local electoral areas (LEAs) in Cork recorded 14-day incidence rates of the Covid-19 which were above the national average.

According to newly released data from the Covid-19 data hub, which relates to the 14-day period to December 20, the Cobh LEA recorded the highest 14-day incidence rate of the virus in Cork at 1,661.9 per 100,000 population.

The figure is significantly higher than the national average incidence rate of 1,344.3 per 100,000 of the population.

A total of 567 cases of the virus were recorded in the LEA over the same period, a decrease on the 612 cases recorded for the previous 14 day period in the LEA.

It was followed by the Cork City North East LEA which has an incidence rate of 1,636.3 per 100,000 people, recording 690 cases.

The Cork City South East LEA had a 14-day incidence of 1,619.8 per 100,000 and recorded 693 cases, which represents an increase from their previous 611 cases.

It was followed by the Cork City South West LEA which has an incidence rate of 1,511.2 per 100,000 people, recording 711 cases.

There was a big increase in both the 14-day incidence rate of the virus and cases recorded by the Kanturk LEA up to December 20 when compared to December 13.

An incidence rate of 1,451.8 per 100,000 population and 362 cases was recorded in the LEA, which is a rise of 128 cases.

The Cork City North West LEA had a 14-day incidence rate of 1,406 per 100,000 people and recorded 565 cases of Covid-19 which is a sizeable decrease from their previous 638 cases.

Macroom LEA had an incidence rate of 1,362.5 and recorded 502 cases which is a decrease of 18 cases.

The Fermoy LEA recorded 493 cases in the two-week period up to December 20 and an incidence rate of 1,354.2 per 100,000, while the Cork City South Central LEA recorded an incidence rate of 1,347.4 per 100,000 and 521 cases.

The Carrigaline LEA recorded an incidence rate of 1,323.2 per 100,000 and 465 cases, while the Mallow LEA recorded a 14-day incidence rate of 1,279.3 and 373 cases, which represents an increase of 25 cases.

Bandon-Kinsale LEA had an incidence of 1,277.2, which is a big reduction from 1,642.1 last week. 476 cases were recorded in the LEA, down from 612 cases recorded last week.

The Midleton LEA, which includes Youghal, recorded an incidence rate of 1,274.2.

579 cases of the virus were recorded in the LEA in the two weeks to December 20, a decrease in the 666 cases recorded last week.

The Skibbereen-West Cork LEA had a 14-day incidence rate at 865.2 with 262 cases, which represented an increase of 20 cases.

The Bantry-West Cork LEA had an incidence rate of 570.8 per 100,000 population with 128 cases, a slight decrease on the 146 cases recorded in the LEA last week.