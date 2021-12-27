Countrywide weather advisory issued as Met Éireann warns of possible localised flooding

Met Éireann has issued a countrywide weather advisory this morning, warning of potential localised flooding.

The national weather forecaster said from this week across Ireland from tonight onwards, spells of rain, which will be heavy at times, coupled with already saturated soils, may lead to localised flooding.

The advisory, which was issued shortly after 5am this morning, remains in effect until just before 10pm on Wednesday night.

🔊 ADVISORY 🔊



📌 Ireland



🌧️ This week across Ireland from Monday night onwards, there will be spells of heavy rain at times with some localised flooding.



📅 Wednesday 29 2021 - Saturday Jan 1 2022 pic.twitter.com/10wB1TZANo — RSA Ireland (@RSAIreland) December 26, 2021

Mixed conditions have been forecast for Munster today, with highest temperatures of around 8 to 11 degrees.

Tonight, temperatures will drop to lows of 3 to 6 degrees and it will become blustery with fresh to strong westerly winds.

A mix of clear spells with some showers will continue over the course of the night.

Tomorrow morning there will be scattered showers, merging into longer spells of rain in parts of Munster.

It will be drier for the afternoon as showers become isolated, however, rain will extend across the country overnight, turning heavy at times and giving a risk of localised flooding.

The current national outlook for the remainder of the last week is that it will be mild and unsettled with frequent rain and breezy or windy spells.