Mon, 27 Dec, 2021 - 10:19

Covid-19 latest: 13 new outbreaks reported in Cork and Kerry

The outbreaks were reported across a range of different settings. 
Four outbreaks were reported which were related to the private house category while one was linked with a religious/other ceremony.

Thirteen new outbreaks of Covid-19 were reported in the HSE South region, which comprises Cork and Kerry, for the week ending December 18.

The outbreaks were reported across a range of different settings including ‘other health service’ (3), residential institution (2), a nursing home (1), workplace (1) and travel related (1).

The Health Protection Surveillance Centre (HPSC), which published the figures, cautioned however that the outbreaks in the latter two categories could be underestimated due to the current public health focus on key settings.

96 outbreaks of the virus were reported nationally for the same week- a decrease of 68 on the previous week.

There were eight acute hospital outbreaks notified, seven nursing home outbreaks, one community hospital/long-stay unit outbreaks, 21 residential institution outbreaks and seven outbreaks associated with other healthcare services notified.

The HPSC figures show there were 22 outbreaks associated with schools notified, two outbreaks associated with childcare facilities and four outbreaks associated with workplaces notified.

The remaining 24 outbreaks included private houses (14), extended family (4), religious/other ceremony (2), community (1), travel (1), social gathering (1), sporting activity/fitness (1) although these 24 outbreaks may be underestimated because of the focus on key settings.

cork healthcoronavirus
