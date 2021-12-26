'We’ll have two celebrations in one from now on': Cork parents welcome Christmas babies

THREE Christmas miracles were born at Cork University Maternity hospital on Saturday.

There were plenty of excited parents welcoming newborns in Ireland over the weekend, with the first Christmas baby of 2021 born at the National Maternity Hospital at 1:03am.

Cork’s first December 25th baby appeared a few hours later after little Juliette May Kenneally surprised her parents early at Cork University Maternity Hospital (CUMH).

“Everything is excellent and everyone is doing very well,” Ambrose Kenneally told The Echo.

“She was due on the 29th but she just decided to come early and was born at 6:53am. We’ll have two celebrations in one day from now on.”

The proud father said that the family, who are from Macroom, have been on cloud nine since the weekend and that their newest addition was “good and strong” weighing 8 lb 5 oz.

He and his wife Siobhán already have a 20 month old son named Shane, who spent Christmas Day with his grandmother.

“She had to come over in the middle of the night to mind him but they had a lovely day,” Ambrose said.

“We’re hoping Siobhán and Juliette May come home today, it’ll be lovely for her to meet her big brother. He’s all excited.”

Two other healthy babies were born after Juliette May in CUMH on Saturday.