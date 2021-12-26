Boil water notice put in place in parts of east Cork; 9,500 people affected

A boil water notice has been put in place in parts of east Cork as a “precautionary measure”.

The notice affects approximately 9,500 people supplied by the Whitegate Regional Public Water Supply in Whitegate, Whitegate Refinery, Aghada, Churchtown, Ballycotton, Saleen, Shanagarry, Ballinacurra and areas of Cloyne and was put in place on Christmas Day following consultation with the Health Service Executive.

Irish Water said the notice was put in place as a precautionary measure following issues with the treatment process at the water treatment plant and depleted storage levels due to heavy rainfall over the past few days. As a result, this may have compromised the disinfection process which makes the water safe to drink, it said.

Olivia Harney from Irish Water said that the utility was aware of the impact the notice would have during the Christmas period.

“Public health is Irish Water’s number one priority and we appreciate the impact that this notice will have on the community in East Cork during Christmas. However, the restriction has been put in place as a precaution in order to protect our consumers. Irish Water and Cork County Council are working tirelessly to resolve the issues affecting the plant and to lift the boil water notice as early as it safe to do so,” Ms Harney said.

Irish Water said if any customer is unsure on whether or not the Boil Water Notice applies to their area, please visit www.water.ie or alternatively, customers can contact the Irish Water customer care helpline on 1800 278 278.

“Irish Water and Cork County Council continue to work to rectify the issues at Whitegate Water Treatment Plant with a view to lifting the notice as quickly and as safely as possible. In the meantime, all customers on this supply are advised to boil their water before use until further notice.

“Vulnerable customers who have registered with Irish Water will receive direct communication on this boil water notice,” Irish Water said in a statement.

In line with HSE Covid-19 advice and the requirement for frequent hand washing, Irish Water advises that the water remains suitable for this purpose and boiling the water is not required.

Vulnerable customers are reminded that the water is safe to consume once boiled.

Water must be boiled for:

Drinking;

Drinks made with water;

Preparation of salads and similar foods, which are not cooked prior to eating;

Brushing of teeth;

Making of ice - discard ice cubes in fridges and freezers and filtered water in fridges. Make ice from cooled boiled water.

What actions should be taken: