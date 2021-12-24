Fri, 24 Dec, 2021 - 13:52

11,182 new cases of Covid-19 reported by the Dept of Health nationwide

11,182 new cases of Covid-19 have been reported by the Department of Health.

It is the highest number of cases reported on any individual day since the pandemic began. The Department of Health has said they estimate that 83% of cases are now due to the Omicron variant.

As of 8am today, there are 393 patients with Covid-19 in hospitals around the country, which represents a rise of three from yesterday.

89 of these patients are being treated in intensive care units, which is a decline of nine from yesterday and the lowest number since 9 November.

Separately, over 386,000 people have received a booster dose of Covid-19 vaccines nationwide since Monday of this week in a combination of walk-in vaccination centres, appointments based systems in vaccination centres and from their local GP and pharmacies.

A total of 1.84m additional Covid-19 vaccines have been administered since this programme began.

