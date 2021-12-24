More than 380,000 boosters administered nationwide this week

OVER 386,000 people have received a booster dose of Covid-19 vaccines nationwide since Monday of this week, the Minister for Health said.

The Minister for Health Stephen Donnelly TD has welcomed the significant uptake in booster vaccines this week that has led to Ireland having the highest uptake of primary vaccination, and the second-highest uptake for booster/third dose vaccination in the EU.

Since Monday, over 386,000 people have received a booster dose of Covid-19 vaccines in a combination of walk-in vaccination centres, appointments based systems in vaccination centres and from their local GP and pharmacies.

A total of 1.84m additional Covid-19 vaccines have been administered since this programme began.

Minister Donnelly thanked pharmacists and GPs who had responded to his call for a “step change” in the national vaccine rollout.

He said the HSE had progressed a number of significant changes in recent weeks, at his request, in order to accelerate our booster rollout.

“I don’t underestimate the logistical challenges that these demands have placed on the HSE, but it has responded brilliantly,” he said.

“I’d like to thank everyone working in our health and social care services. That includes everyone working in our hospitals and in the community, as well as those working in GP and dental practices, pharmacies, nursing homes, our ambulance service, the Department of Health and other public bodies and teams,” he added.

Speaking directly to those working across our health and social care service, Minister Donnelly said:

“I am very aware of the sacrifices many of you made so that you could provide the best care to patients and your communities.

"The sacrifices you made will inevitably have impacted your family and personal lives."

"I hope you get some well-deserved downtime this Christmas.”

Minister Donnelly also thanked the public for its incredible support of the vaccine programme.

“The high level of uptake is a testament to the ongoing efforts we are all making to layer up on all of the measures available to us including mask-wearing, good ventilation, antigen testing and adherence to other public health measures,” he said.

On Thursday, December 23, 83,872 vaccines were administered.

So far this week, over 8,200 people have also presented for their first vaccine dose or second vaccine dose.