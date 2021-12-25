Sat, 25 Dec, 2021 - 18:00

Members of St Mary's Senior Citizens looking forward to the festive season

Members of St Mary's Senior Citizens looking forward to the festive season

St Mary's Senior Citizens committee members from left to right: Domnick Lowther, Brian Cullen, Bridie Houlihan, Nora O'Keeffe, Breda McNamara, and Tony Fitzgerald.

MEMBERS of the St Mary’s Senior Citizens Knocknaheeny/Hollyhill group recently met for their last weekly lunch of the year before the festive season.

Following a very difficult year that involved prolonged periods of not being able to meet up and missing the chats with their friends, the members of the St Mary’s Senior Citizens Knocknaheeny/Hollyhill recently enjoyed their last weekly lunch of the year before their Christmas recess. 

Nuala Panek, Joan Cullen Knocknaheeny, and Mary Forde Gurranabraher members of St Mary's Senior Citizens Club reading the stories in the Holly Bough.
Nuala Panek, Joan Cullen Knocknaheeny, and Mary Forde Gurranabraher members of St Mary’s Senior Citizens Club reading the stories in the Holly Bough.

The members were also thrilled to receive a copy of the Holly Bough which was sponsored by Gurranabraher Credit Union which added to the Christmas spirit.

The chairperson of the group Breda McNamara said the group maintained contact through various initiatives throughout the year to ensure no one felt isolated during the pandemic. 

“While Covid-19 isolated so many people we kept in contact with our members all year with Meals on Wheels services, little treats, phone calls, and regular support from the HSE community work department."

"We have great staff who cook and deliver the meals. I would like to thank them as they worked right throughout the pandemic,” she said.

Betty Kearney and Rose Broderick Knocknaheeny at St Mary's on the Hill Sonas Centre enjoying their copy of the Holly Bough.
Betty Kearney and Rose Broderick Knocknaheeny at St Mary’s on the Hill Sonas Centre enjoying their copy of the Holly Bough.

The Sonas Centre reopened once again in the autumn with daily lunches provided in a safe environment and members were thrilled to meet each other again.

It is hoped to reopen the centre in the new year. The members of the St Mary’s Senior Citizens Knocknaheeny/Hollyhill group are all looking forward to catching up with one another once again.

Catering staff Linda McCarthy, chef Joe Sheehan, Kathleen McGarry, and Patrick White who cook, prepare and serve meals for the members of St Mary's Senior Citizens Club.
Catering staff Linda McCarthy, chef Joe Sheehan, Kathleen McGarry, and Patrick White who cook, prepare and serve meals for the members of St Mary’s Senior Citizens Club.

This year’s Holly Bough has 164 pages bursting with wonderful stories, festive tales, and fascinating photos, as well as a bumper sports section, pages of puzzles for the children, festive food tips from two Cork Michelin-star chefs, and lots more.

Former chairperson Maura Fitzgerald chats with Breda McNamara who is the current chairperson of St. Mary's Senior Citizens Club.
Former chairperson Maura Fitzgerald chats with Breda McNamara who is the current chairperson of St. Mary’s Senior Citizens Club.

Ms McNamara said the members of the group were thrilled to get a copy of the Holly Bough which has been a tradition on Leeside for 124 years. 

“Before we broke up for Christmas we were delighted to receive a copy of the Holly Bough. We were delighted with this gift as the Holly Bough is very special and a Cork tradition since 1897. We will have plenty of time to read it over Christmas.”

