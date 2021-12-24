Man just released from Cork prison smashed shop window when told he couldn't use the bathroom

A PRISONER who was released from Cork Prison asked to use a toilet at a city centre sandwich bar and, when he was refused, he smashed the €1,500 front window and threatened to burn down the premises.

Tony Scott, aged around 40, pleaded guilty to causing criminal damage to O’Brien’s sandwich bar at Winthrop Street, Cork, on November 24 and threatening the two women working there that he would burn the place down.

Judge Olann Kelleher jailed him for eight months at Cork District Court. He said it must have been a frightening experience for the staff at the premises.

Sergeant Pat Lyons said Scott, who was released from Cork Prison earlier that day, turned up at the premises at 5pm and asked to use the bathroom.

“When told it was only for use by customers he became irate. He left but then returned and smashed the window valued €1,500,” Sgt Lyons said.

“Two members of staff were threatened. He told them he would burn the place down.

“He was arrested at the scene. He resisted arrest initially and he was conveyed to the Garda station. He had just been released from prison that day,” Sgt Lyons said.

Commenting on Scott’s release from jail, defence solicitor Diarmuid Kelleher said: “Therein lies the difficulty. He has had difficulties in the past. He was stabilised on medication in prison.

“Unfortunately, he met some people and he was having a coffee and he believes an acid tablet was put into his coffee by a friend who thought they were doing him a favour. He had experienced a trip on acid tablets before.

“He apologises. He has never been in a situation where he threatened a woman.”

The solicitor said the defendant previously managed a restaurant and now busked around town. He hopes to get back into St Vincent’s Hostel on his release from prison.

“He is anxious to point out he was not in his right senses when this occurred,” he said.

Judge Kelleher said he had to balance that against the safety of the public and the fact that the €1,500 cost of the window was never going to be repaid.