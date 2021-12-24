Fri, 24 Dec, 2021 - 13:00

'Nobody will go hungry': Christmas dinner for all at Penny Dinners

Caitriona Twomey pictured on Gravel Lane across from Penny Dinners, Cork. Picture Dan Linehan

Donal O’Keeffe

THERE will be a free Christmas dinner for anyone who needs one at Cork Penny Dinners again this year.

Penny Dinners co-ordinator Caitríona Twomey told The Echo that, while even though Covid-19 means that for the second year in a row indoor dining is not possible, a full Christmas dinner, with all the trimmings, will be on offer on Little Hanover Street.

“We’re heartbroken that again this year we can’t throw our doors open and welcome everyone in for what is always the high point of our year, but health must come first, and we will do our best again this year to make sure Christmas is a special day,” Ms Twomey said.

“The River Lee Hotel will supply the dinners, as it does every year, and everyone at Penny Dinners is extremely grateful to general manager Ruairi O’Connor and his staff for their unfailing generosity,” Ms Twomey said.

“The meals during the day will be from the River Lee Hotel, and then the meals on the night will be supplied by our good friends in Lavish. Michael Turtle will supply a fleet of cars from Exec Cars, as he always does, to deliver food all over the city.

“We are blessed in the friends we have in Cork Penny Dinners, and our Christmas wish is that nobody will go hungry,” Ms Twomey said.

cork christmas
