Cork man claims he had knife for ‘chopping potatoes’

A 39-YEAR-OLD man caught with a knife in his pocket on the street claimed he had been chopping potatoes earlier and that he put it in his pocket when someone called to his door and had forgotten all about it.

Judge Olann Kelleher noted that the same man had two previous convictions for carrying a knife, but that both dated back a long time.

Alan Coffey was recently convicted in his absence at Cork District Court as he failed to show up for the case against him. Now he has been given a four-month jail term, suspended on condition that he keeps the peace for two years.

Coffey, with an address at an apartment at Granville Court, Cork, was convicted of carrying the weapon on August 24.

Garda Anthony Garvey testified that he encountered the defendant and another man on that date in Cork City centre in what appeared to be a suspected drug transaction.

Garda Garvey informed Coffey that he was going to search him under the Misuse of Drugs Act.

“I first asked him had he anything in his possession that could injure him or me, and he said he had not.”

Garda Garvey conducted the search and found that the accused had a sharply pointed knife.

He was questioned afterwards about this.

“He said he had a knife when he was cooking dinner that day and did not realise it was in his pocket,” Garda Garvey said.

Solicitor Frank Buttimer said the accused had been chopping potatoes when there was a call at his door. He put the knife in his pocket and forgot about it.

He said the interaction later observed by gardaí came about because Coffey had a splitting headache and a friend offered to buy him paracetamol and bring them over to him.

Mr Buttimer said that, while the defendant had some previous convictions, he had made great strides in his life in recent years.