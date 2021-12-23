Four months for man in breach of protection order

A 33-year-old man called his mother “a mogg” and she was in fear of him because of his level of intoxication and now he has been jailed for four months.

The parties cannot be identified as it was a breach of a protection order and was dealt with at an in camera hearing of Cork District Court.

The accused man pleaded guilty to the breach under the Domestic Violence Act.

Sergeant John Kelleher said gardaí were called to the house on November 22.

“The woman was in fear of her son. He had come home and was abusive to her. She had a protection order,” Sgt Kelleher said.

The defendant came and went a number of times in the course of the day. At one stage he went into his mother’s bedroom and took her cigarettes without permission.

Later in the evening when he came home again she believed he was intoxicated and she confronted him about his lifestyle. She told him he was not welcome in that condition and he became abusive.

“He was calling her a mogg and stupid,” Sgt Kelleher said.

While the defendant had a long list of previous convictions, he had none for breaches of domestic orders.

Diarmuid Kelleher, defence solicitor, accepted that there was arguing and name-calling but that there was no physicality and that most of the arguing took place in his own bedroom.