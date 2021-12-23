Thu, 23 Dec, 2021 - 17:27

Four months for man in breach of protection order

The accused man pleaded guilty to the breach under the Domestic Violence Act.
Four months for man in breach of protection order

The parties cannot be identified as it was a breach of a protection order and was dealt with at an in camera hearing of Cork District Court.

Liam Heylin

A 33-year-old man called his mother “a mogg” and she was in fear of him because of his level of intoxication and now he has been jailed for four months.

The parties cannot be identified as it was a breach of a protection order and was dealt with at an in camera hearing of Cork District Court.

The accused man pleaded guilty to the breach under the Domestic Violence Act.

Sergeant John Kelleher said gardaí were called to the house on November 22.

“The woman was in fear of her son. He had come home and was abusive to her. She had a protection order,” Sgt Kelleher said.

The defendant came and went a number of times in the course of the day. At one stage he went into his mother’s bedroom and took her cigarettes without permission.

Later in the evening when he came home again she believed he was intoxicated and she confronted him about his lifestyle. She told him he was not welcome in that condition and he became abusive.

“He was calling her a mogg and stupid,” Sgt Kelleher said.

While the defendant had a long list of previous convictions, he had none for breaches of domestic orders.

Diarmuid Kelleher, defence solicitor, accepted that there was arguing and name-calling but that there was no physicality and that most of the arguing took place in his own bedroom.

More in this section

Taoiseach visits Cork Students fasting to support the elderly Taoiseach visits Cork Students fasting to support the elderly
Cork actor says goodbye to her iconic character as popular series concludes filming Cork actor says goodbye to her iconic character as popular series concludes filming
Coastal emergency services ask public to be cautious this Christmas with waterbased activities Coastal emergency services ask public to be cautious this Christmas with waterbased activities
cork court
Cork man claims he had knife for ‘chopping potatoes’

Cork man claims he had knife for ‘chopping potatoes’

READ NOW

Sponsored Content

Mahon Point Shopping Centre: All you need this Christmas! Mahon Point Shopping Centre: All you need this Christmas!
Children's dreams to come true with accessible new playground Children's dreams to come true with accessible new playground
A businesswoman putting coin into piggy bank and a light bulb over coins stack on the table Tips for saving energy

Latest

National News

EL car logoThe Echo logo
The Echo paper

DELIVERED TO YOUR HOME FOR FREE

FREE HOME DELIVERY SERVICE

The Echo paper
SIGN UP TODAY

summersoaplogosml

Called Droid, our next story is about a boy who designs a robot at UCC and chaos ensues. It was written by Margaret Gillies, from the MA in Creative Writing Programme at UCC.

Listen Here

Add Echolive.ie to your home screen - easy access to Cork news, views, sport and more