Fri, 24 Dec, 2021 - 08:00

'It is worrying': Cork GP anticipates very busy Christmas

Dr Paul O’Sullivan said he was concerned about the acceleration of Covid-19 cases and positivity rates over recent days.
'It is worrying': Cork GP anticipates very busy Christmas

Dr Paul O’Sullivan has said he was concerned about the acceleration of Covid-19 cases and positivity rates over recent days.

John Bohane

A CORK GP said he feared that Christmas would be twice or three times as busy this year in comparison to normal.

Dr Paul O’Sullivan has said he was concerned about the acceleration of Covid-19 cases and positivity rates over recent days.

“We all do our out-of-hours shifts over the Christmas period and it is all hands on deck. It is like D-Day. Christmas is normally busy anyway but, unfortunately, it is going to be double or triple busier this year,” said the Bantry GP.

Dr O’Sullivan said he and his colleagues are not looking forward to working over the Christmas period due to the significant rise in cases in recent days.

“We are anticipating a very busy Christmas and new year. It is starting to ramp up. You can feel the tempo,” Dr O’Sullivan said.

“None of my colleagues are looking forward to working this Christmas. It is getting busier. People are not sicker, but more people are getting symptoms and sickness,” he said.

Dr O’Sullivan said the Omicron variant was in the locality and it was a lot more infectious than previous variants.

“It is in the locality. It is becoming the dominant sort of agent, even from its behaviour. We are noticing that it is a lot more infectious. We are seeing a lot more referrals for the testing.

“I have noticed that before, when people were positive, you could put them in a room away from everybody else and generally you could keep the risks down, but this is a lot more infectious.

“A lot of people from the same house are coming down with it a few days later,” he said.

Dr O’Sullivan is worried that emergency services in Ireland will run into trouble similar to the UK if the upwards trajectory in cases continues for a prolonged period.

“I was chatting to colleagues in the UK, who warned that we have seen nothing yet. A lot of medical colleagues, paramedics, police, and hospital staff are having to isolate themselves in the UK, which means they are having difficulty keeping services going.

“It is worrying. I think the same thing in a delayed fashion is going to happen here, probably in the new year.”

Dr O’Sullivan said people need to keep following the public health rules and get the booster.

“We are encouraging people to come in and get the booster because, in the new year, we are worried we will be too busy with ordinary general illnesses. It is becoming endemic in the background.

“We need people to get the booster and follow the rules with regard to face masks, social distancing, and handwashing. It is not rocket science but, unfortunately, people tend to forget that.”

Read More

16 hour wait for a doctor: Cork emergency department 'very busy' in recent weeks

More in this section

Coronavirus - Tue Dec 21, 2021 Micheál Martin: Almost half of Ireland's adults have now received booster jab
Coalition leaders' personal relationship 'very good' but no festive pints on the cards Coalition leaders' personal relationship 'very good' but no festive pints on the cards
Pictures: Fun and fundraising at Cork secondary school Pictures: Fun and fundraising at Cork secondary school
cork health#covid-19
WATCH: Fireworks light up Cork sky ahead of Christmas

WATCH: Fireworks light up Cork sky ahead of Christmas

READ NOW

Sponsored Content

Mahon Point Shopping Centre: All you need this Christmas! Mahon Point Shopping Centre: All you need this Christmas!
Children's dreams to come true with accessible new playground Children's dreams to come true with accessible new playground
A businesswoman putting coin into piggy bank and a light bulb over coins stack on the table Tips for saving energy

Latest

National News

EL car logoThe Echo logo
The Echo paper

DELIVERED TO YOUR HOME FOR FREE

FREE HOME DELIVERY SERVICE

The Echo paper
SIGN UP TODAY

summersoaplogosml

Called Droid, our next story is about a boy who designs a robot at UCC and chaos ensues. It was written by Margaret Gillies, from the MA in Creative Writing Programme at UCC.

Listen Here

Add Echolive.ie to your home screen - easy access to Cork news, views, sport and more