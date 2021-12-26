Sun, 26 Dec, 2021 - 09:00

Tractors and trucks to 'light up the dark' in East Cork 

Proceeds from the event will go directly to Pieta House. 
Adam Dunne has already started preparing his tractor for the Glanmire-Watergrasshill tractor run in aid of Pieta House.

A SPECIAL Christmas charity tractor run will be taking place in East Cork on Tuesday. 

The Glanmire-Watergrasshill Charity Run is taking place on December 28 and organisers are calling for participants to bring their tractors and trucks for the event.

Proceeds from the event will go directly to Pieta House and those taking part are being asked to decorate their vehicles and "light up the dark" for the charity.

The run, which is the area's first tractor run, will go on for 30km with the route beginning in the Sallybrook Industrial Estate and leading into Glanmire.

Registration costs €20 and will take place from 1:30pm to 3:30pm, when the run will kick off.

The full route will be posted on the Glanmire Notice Board on Facebook for those who aren't taking part in a vehicle and wish to watch or line the loop for support.

Food and coffee will also be available to purchase on the day.

To donate click here.

