Sat, 25 Dec, 2021 - 09:00

Cork animal charity receives 'record' funding from Government ahead of Christmas

The money from the Department of Agriculture will go towards the charity’s biggest expenses, namely, vet bills, food and kennelling.
The money from the Department of Agriculture will go towards the charity's biggest expenses, namely, vet bills, food and kennelling.

Roisin Burke

A Christmas present that will go the extra mile was given to animal welfare charity 'Dog Action Welfare Group' (DAWG) who received €38,000 from the Government.

DAWG Spokesperson Maire O’Sullivan said the money would be well spent with monthly bills of between €10,000 - €15,000.

Mrs O’Sullivan said the funding was gratefully received by the charity.

“We are extremely grateful to DFAM for the support. Obviously, it’s been a very difficult two years for fundraising for all charities and animal welfare charities have had their own challenges with pandemic puppies. The total funding award this year is a record in recognition of that.” 

However, the charity spokesperson also put the money in perspective.

“As grateful as we are, it’s still worth noting that the €3.2 million given to animal welfare pales in comparison to the €19.2 million given to greyhound racing, which less than 20% of Irish people agree with.” 

Considering the Christmas season, Maire offered some advice to pet owners around foods to keep out of reach of hungry hounds and other pets.

“Most people know how toxic chocolate is for dogs, but grapes/raisins are also very bad for them- so keep them away from the Christmas cake!”

