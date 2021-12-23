Jail for man who caused havoc at Cork hotel 

Havoc was caused by a drunken man at Cork International hotel at the airport and now he has been jailed for four months for that and another crime.

Gardaí were called alerted to a disturbance at the hotel in the airport after midnight on Saturday December 18.

They arrived to find James Hogan of 1 Lissarda, Lotamore, Cork, being physically and verbally abusive to staff at the hotel.

Gardaí spoke with him at the scene and he told one of the officers to f*** off and he also called him a ‘faggot’.

James Hogan pleaded guilty to engaging in threatening behaviour and being drunk and a source of danger on the occasion.

The defendant also pleaded guilty to other charges, including the theft of drink from a garage.

Judge Kelleher said, “He created havoc in the Cork International Hotel.

"And this is his seventh time causing trouble in public by being threatening and abusive.”

Sergeant Pat Lyons said the accused had 103 previous convictions including the six counts of engaging in threatening behaviour previously.

Other offences before Cork District Court with the public order incident at the airport included two counts of being drunk and a danger at different stages on the same day – July 18.

Sgt. Lyons said that shortly after 9.30am, Hogan went to buy a box of cans of Heineken for €16 at the Applegreen service station. When told that it was too early as it was before the licensing hours for selling alcohol, he reacted by walking out of the shop with the beer, without paying.

Frank Buttimer, solicitor, said Hogan later went back to the store and paid for the property. He apologised for the theft and also apologised for his more recent behaviour.

The 38-year-old got a two-month jail term for his threatening behaviour at the airport and a concurrent four months for the theft.